PM Narendra Modi wishes Congress VP Rahul Gandhi on his 47th birthday

Rahul Gandhi is currently in Italy on a vacation at his grandmother's house

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing the media at the TNCC office in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on his 47th birthday today.

"Birthday greetings to the Congress Vice President, Shri Rahul Gandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
 

 

Rahul is currently in Italy on a vacation at his grandmother's house.

Meanwhile, the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh is celebrating his birthday as "Sankalp Diwas".

Prime Minister Modi was among the first ones to wish Rahul on his birthday despite the recent jibes both leaders have been taking on each other.

Recently, in a strong attack on the Narendra Modi-led Central Government over the creation of jobs, Gandhi said that there have been long speeches, but nothing has been done for employment generation in the country.

Rahul Gandhi also accused the Centre of pushing aside those "who attempt to speak the truth and stand for it".

