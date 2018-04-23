PM Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping to raise voice against protectionism

on Monday said President and Prime Minister Narendra will discuss the threat of rising and the unprecedented changes in the world in the past 100 years at their summit in this week and the world will hear “very positive voices”.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Chinese counterpart on Sunday announced that Xi and will hold an informal summit in on April 27-28 to step up bilateral relations and discuss global issues of common concern.

During the meeting, the two leaders will discuss the changes that have taken place and which are unprecedented in the past 100 years to exchange views on the strategic over- arching long term issues concerning over bilateral ties. relationship, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said. This will bring positive influence to regional and world peace, stability and development and bring more benefits to the people of both countries, Lu said.

As to the background against which this meeting will be held, Lu said, "I believe you are also clear that the world is now faced with rampant unilateralism as well as the rising in the process of All these new trends in the world have to be closely followed and debated. “Against such back drop and have a lot to discuss. We are newly emerging markets as well as developing countries with big population. So we believe the two countries will continue to uphold the so that it is more inclusive. So we have a lot of shared interests, concerns and positions,” the spokesman said.

At Wuhan, the two leaders will “exchange views on overarching long-term strategic issues as well as the latest trends of the world so that the world will develop in a more stable way,” Lu said. “I cannot make a prejudgement ahead of the meeting on what will actually be discussed at the meeting. What I said is a general background. So it is sure that the two leaders will exchange views on these issues. But I believe you will see and hear very positive voices,” he said.