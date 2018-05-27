PM pays tribute to Nehru, Savarkar in Mann Ki Baat's monthly edition today

Prime Minister on Sunday paid his tribute to Pandit Jawarharlal Nehru on the death anniversary of India's first prime minister during his address.

He also paid his tribute to Veer Savarkar saying that it was Savarkar who called the 1857 sepoy mutiny the First War of Independence.



"The month of May is associated with a historic event in 1857. While many preferred to call it only a Mutiny or a Sepoy Mutiny, it was Veer Savarkar who called it the First War of Independence. I pay my tributes to the great Veer Savarkar," he said.

Here are the key highlights of his speech:

1. PM started the by congratulating the all-women six-member team of INSV Tarini who sailed almost 22,000 nautical miles in 254 days.

"These six daughters of India undertook the Navika Sagar Parikrama and in 254 days, they circumnavigated the globe in the INVS Tarini. They returned to India on May 21 and they were welcomed quite vigorously. While sailing over various seas and oceans, they covered 22,000 nautical miles, which is a first of its kind feat," he said.

2. PM then talked about people who have scaled Mount Everest in recent weeks. He said that a 'sense of adventure' is responsible to inspire people to take on such tasks. He said that mankind has evolved and progressed because of this 'sense of adventure'. Modi lauded five tribal students from Chandrapur, Maharashtra, Ajeet and Deeya Bajaj, Sangeeta Bahl and a BSF contingent for scaling Everest. BSF contingent also brought back dirt that had accumulated in the mountains.

3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about traditional games and mentioned the Fit India challenge on social media. He said that the people from all walks of life be it celebrities, army personnel or ordinary citizens, everyone is engaging in the challenge.

"Sports and games that were once a part and parcel of every child's life, in every lane in the neighbourhood, are fading into oblivion. These games used to be a special feature of summer holidays," he said about traditional games.

4. Noting that India will host the World Environment Day (WED) on June 5, Modi said that it is a huge achievement for the country and a sign of growing acceptance of India as a country working to reduce the impact of environmental change. The theme of this year's WED is 'Beat Plastic Pollution' and Modi urged the citizens to avoid using "polythene and low grade plastic" which have a 'negative impact' on nature.

"I appeal to everyone to understand the importance of this theme. Let us make sure that we don't use polythene, lower grade plastic as plastic pollution adversely impacts nature, wildlife and even our health," the Prime Minister said

6. He congratulated and offered his best wishes on the month of Ramadan and Eid. He wished that this Eid brings and consolidates harmony in the society.

7. Modi ended the programme with D Prakash Rao's story who has been selling tea in Cuttack for the past 50 years and spends 50 per cent of his income on the education of more than 70 poor children.