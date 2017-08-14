PM promises help to flood-hit Assam as death toll reaches 99

With the flood situation in Assam deteriorating, spoke to on Monday for the second time in as many days and said all possible support is being provided to the state.



The prime minister said the central government has been closely and constantly monitoring the flood situation in Assam.



"PM @narendramodi spoke to Assam CM @sarbanandsonwal yesterday & today regarding the flood situation in the state," the PMO tweeted."All possible support is being provided to Assam for overcoming the flood situation prevailing in parts of the state," Modi said.The flood situation in Assam has deteriorated in Assam, with at least 99 people dying and 22.5 lakh being affected in 21 districts, according to officials.The Army has been called out for rescue operations in the state.Sonowal yesterday informed the prime minister about the devastation caused by the flood in middle and upper Assam and the disruption to vehicular movement on Highway 37, the lifeline between the two areas, a state government spokesman had said yesterday.Principal Secretary to the prime minister Nripendra Mishra has asked to submit a report detailing the damage and devastation caused by the current wave of floods in the state.