PM's Palestine visit: Defence, security on agenda, 12 pacts to be inked

Prime Minister will visit Palestine on February 10 via Jordan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

In response to media queries about the Prime Minister's travel to Ramallah in Palestine for the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister there, the Official Spokesperson of MEA, Raveesh Kumar said, "The Prime Minister will travel to Palestine via Amman. The Government of and its leadership are very grateful to the Jordanian authorities and leadership for the wholehearted cooperation being extended for the Prime Minister's transit."

Prime Minister will be on a state visit to Palestine, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman from February 9 to 12.

This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Palestine, and Prime Minister Modi's second visit to and the first to Oman respectively.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold discussions on matters of mutual interest with their leaders, apart from participating in other events.

Also, Prime Minister Modi would be addressing the Sixth World Government Summit to be held in Dubai, at which has been extended the 'Guest of Honour' status.

He will also meet the Indian community in and Oman respectively. As many as 12 agreements will be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the later as and the oil-rich Gulf nation look to intensify economic cooperation, a top diplomat said on Tuesday.

The agreements will include areas like finance and skills development.

Modi will start his visit to three West Asian countries - Palestine, the and Oman - on Friday with focus on cooperation in key areas of defence, security and counter- terrorism.