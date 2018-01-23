JUST IN
WEF: Modi meets Canada PM ahead of Trudeau's visit to India from Feb 17-23
Tell Davos about income inequality in India: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

Gandhi attacked the PM for allegedly working for the rich and waiving their loans

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India attends the opening session of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland Photo credits: AP/PTI

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tell people in Davos why one per cent of India's population has 73 percent of its wealth. Gandhi, who put out a tweet addressing the prime minister, also tagged a news report quoting an Oxfam survey that the richest 1 per cent cornered 73 per cent of wealth generated in India in 2017. "Dear PM, Welcome to Switzerland! Please tell DAVOS why 1% of Indias population gets 73% of its wealth? I'm attaching a report for your ready reference," he tweeted.

Gandhi has been critical of the prime minister -- who is in Davos for the World Economic Forum -- for his foreign visits and attacked his government for allegedly working for the rich and waiving their loans.

First Published: Tue, January 23 2018. 19:20 IST

