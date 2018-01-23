Tell Davos about income inequality in India: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

-
ALSO READWEF 2018: PM Narendra Modi arrives at Davos, meets Swiss President A stable, transparent and progressive India is good news: PM Modi in Davos Modi in Davos: IMF says India to be fastest growing economy in 2018 at 7.4% Move over Japan: 'India fifth most attractive market for investments' PM Modi heads to Davos with a message for the world: India's time has come
-
Congress president Rahul Gandhi today asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tell people in Davos why one per cent of India's population has 73 percent of its wealth. Gandhi, who put out a tweet addressing the prime minister, also tagged a news report quoting an Oxfam survey that the richest 1 per cent cornered 73 per cent of wealth generated in India in 2017. "Dear PM, Welcome to Switzerland! Please tell DAVOS why 1% of Indias population gets 73% of its wealth? I'm attaching a report for your ready reference," he tweeted.
Gandhi has been critical of the prime minister -- who is in Davos for the World Economic Forum -- for his foreign visits and attacked his government for allegedly working for the rich and waiving their loans.
Dear PM, Welcome to Switzerland! Please tell DAVOS why 1% of India’s population gets 73% of its wealth? I’m attaching a report for your ready reference. https://t.co/lLSNOig5pE— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 23, 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU