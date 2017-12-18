PM to launch Metro's Magenta Line on Dec 25; travel time reduced by 45 mins



The Kalkaji Mandir-Botanical Garden line of the Metro, which will reduce between and south Delhi, will be inaugurated by Modi on December 25, the DMRC said today.





The 12.64-km section, part of metro's upcoming Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West (Magenta) Line, was granted safety approval by the Commissioner for (CMRS) last month.Metro's new generation trains, which can run without drivers, will run on this section where an advanced Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology that will facilitate movement of trains with a frequency of 90 to 100 seconds will also be pressed into service.However, for an initial period of two-three years the trains will have drivers.Currently, for travelling to south areas, commuters from have to change trains, from Blue Line to Violet Line, atAfter the new section of the Metro is opened, commuters will be able to travel directly to Kalkaji Mandir Metro Station, which is on the Violet Line, cutting by about 45 minutes.Once the entire corridor from Botanical Garden till Janakpuri West (38.23 km) is opened, commuters from will be able to go to Gurgaon by changing trains at Hauz Khas.The Botanical Garden has been developed as the metro's first-ever inter-change station outside the boundaries of

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)