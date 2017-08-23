PM will take decision on Prabhu's offer to resign: Jaitley

Finance Minister said on Wednesday that Prime Minister will take a decision on Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu's offer to resign in the wake of railway accidents.

"Accountability is a good system in government. The Prime Minister will take a decision on the request made by Railway Minister," Jaitley said when he was asked about the reported offer to quit by Prabhu after the Saturday train accident killed 22 people.

Earlier, Prabhu met the Prime Minister "taking full responsibility" for the state of affairs in the railways. "PM has asked me to wait," he tweeted.

Though Prabhu did not specifically mention in his tweets that he had offered to resign, there was intense speculation he may have offered to resign considering the language of his tweets.

"I am extremely pained by the unfortunate accidents, injuries to passengers and loss of precious lives. It has caused me deep anguish," Prabhu said.

Also on Wednesday, Railway Board Chairman A K Mittal quit and was replaced by Air India chief Ashwani Lohani.