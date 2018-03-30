PM will write a book on stress relief for students: Rahul on CBSE re-exam

-
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday kept up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the CBSE leaks, saying he would now write a sequel to his book "Exam Warriors" to teach students stress relief after their lives were "destroyed" due to paper leaks.
Mocking the prime minister on Twitter, Gandhi attached a photograph of of Modi playing with children.
This is what he tweeted:
The prime minister had also talked about fighting exam stress in his "Mann ki Baat" programme ahead of the board exams.
PM wrote Exam Warriors, a book to teach students stress relief during exams.Next up: Exam Warriors 2, a book to teach students & parents stress relief, once their lives are destroyed due to leaked exam papers. pic.twitter.com/YmSiY0w46b — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 30 March 2018
The Congress has been attacking the prime minister on the CBSE announcing a retest of the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers after reports that they were leaked.
It has demanded the sacking of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal and a judicial probe by a high court judge.
On Thursday, Gandhi had targeted Modi over the series of leaks, including CBSE board papers, to say that the "chowkidar" was weak.
This is what he had tweeted:
In another tweet on the occasion of Good Friday, Gandhi hoped peace and love fills everyone's hearts and homes.
कितने लीक?— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 29 March 2018
डेटा लीक !
आधार लीक !
SSC Exam लीक !
Election Date लीक !
CBSE पेपर्स लीक !
हर चीज में लीक है
चौकीदार वीक है#BasEkAurSaal
"On this Good Friday, let us forgive those who have hurt us; make peace with those with whom we are at war; let peace and love fill our hearts and our homes," he said.
