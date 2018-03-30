PM will write a book on stress relief for students: Rahul on CBSE re-exam

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday kept up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the CBSE leaks, saying he would now write a sequel to his book "Exam Warriors" to teach students stress relief after their lives were "destroyed" due to paper leaks.

Mocking the prime minister on Twitter, Gandhi attached a photograph of of Modi playing with children.

 The prime minister had also talked about fighting exam stress in his "Mann ki Baat" programme ahead of the board exams.

The Congress has been attacking the prime minister on the CBSE announcing a retest of the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers after reports that they were leaked.

It has demanded the sacking of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal and a judicial probe by a high court judge.

On Thursday, Gandhi had targeted Modi over the series of leaks, including CBSE board papers, to say that the "chowkidar" was weak.

 In another tweet on the occasion of Good Friday, Gandhi hoped peace and love fills everyone's hearts and homes.

"On this Good Friday, let us forgive those who have hurt us; make peace with those with whom we are at war; let peace and love fill our hearts and our homes," he said.

 
