PML rules: BSE seeks update on clients' Aadhaar numbers

Trying to ensure compliance with anti-money laundering rules, the BSE Indian equities exchange on Thursday asked its brokers to state/update their preparedness, mention the number of active clients and mention the number of clients who have submitted their Aadhaar numbers.

In a circular the stock exchange said: "Members are hereby requested to note that, the number of clients complied to be mentioned should be the cumulative number of clients who have complied with submitting Aadhar numbers with respect to the client categories covered in the (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005."

"Members are requested to submit/update the details by October 31, 2017; after which the above link will be disabled and data will be sent to (Securities Exchange Board of India)," it added.

The circular said in the case of an individual one has to furnish his/her Aadhaar details. In the case of a company, "managers, officers or employees holding attorney to transact on company's behalf" need to submit Aadhaar details.

For partnership firms, trusts and unincorporated associations or a body of individuals, the person holding power of attorney to transact on the firm's behalf needs to furnish the 12-digit Aadhaar identification number.

