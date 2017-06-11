PMO to be a tourist attraction?

The Rashtrapati Bhawan
has always been a must visit for tourists
coming to New Delhi. Perhaps no other site in the Capital attracts so many “selfies” as the place in front of the Delhi
Police barrier in front of the President’s house on Rajpath.
But tourists
almost always overlooked the other powerhouse —the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) at South Block, just a few yards away. Now, the police barrier has been shifted a bit further down Rajpath, thereby including the PMO’s gates in the visitors’ zone. It’s not known whether the step was taken in view of greater threat perception or to attract tourists’ attention to the PMO.
