TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India crush SA; to face Bangladesh in Champions Trophy semi-final
Business Standard

PMO to be a tourist attraction?

The Rashtrapati Bhawan has always been a must visit for tourists coming to New Delhi

Business Standard 

The Rashtrapati Bhawan has always been a must visit for tourists coming to New Delhi. Perhaps no other site in the Capital attracts so many “selfies” as the place in front of the Delhi 

Police barrier in front of the President’s house on Rajpath. But tourists almost always overlooked the other powerhouse —the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) at South Block, just a few yards away. Now, the police barrier has been shifted a bit further down Rajpath, thereby including the PMO’s gates in the visitors’ zone. It’s not known whether the step was taken in view of greater threat perception or to attract tourists’ attention to the PMO.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PMO to be a tourist attraction?

The Rashtrapati Bhawan has always been a must visit for tourists coming to New Delhi

The Rashtrapati Bhawan has always been a must visit for tourists coming to New Delhi
The Rashtrapati Bhawan has always been a must visit for tourists coming to New Delhi. Perhaps no other site in the Capital attracts so many “selfies” as the place in front of the Delhi 

Police barrier in front of the President’s house on Rajpath. But tourists almost always overlooked the other powerhouse —the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) at South Block, just a few yards away. Now, the police barrier has been shifted a bit further down Rajpath, thereby including the PMO’s gates in the visitors’ zone. It’s not known whether the step was taken in view of greater threat perception or to attract tourists’ attention to the PMO.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

PMO to be a tourist attraction?

The Rashtrapati Bhawan has always been a must visit for tourists coming to New Delhi

The Rashtrapati Bhawan has always been a must visit for tourists coming to New Delhi. Perhaps no other site in the Capital attracts so many “selfies” as the place in front of the Delhi 

Police barrier in front of the President’s house on Rajpath. But tourists almost always overlooked the other powerhouse —the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) at South Block, just a few yards away. Now, the police barrier has been shifted a bit further down Rajpath, thereby including the PMO’s gates in the visitors’ zone. It’s not known whether the step was taken in view of greater threat perception or to attract tourists’ attention to the PMO.

image
Business Standard
177 22