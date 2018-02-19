With the Bank fraud case still dominating headlines, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against Pen promoter on the basis of a complaint from Bank of Baroda for allegedly swindling over Rs 8 billion (Rs 800 crore), officials said in New Delhi on Monday. The agency started searching his residence and offices in Kanpur from early in the morning, they said. ALSO READ: Before PNB fraud: Nirav Modi, Choksi left 18 businessmen, 24 firms bankrupt There were no arrests in the case yet, CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal categorically said. He said Kothari, his wife and his son are being examined by the CBI, which is conducting the searches. ALSO READ: Nirav Modi PNB fraud: CBI seals bank's Brady House Branch in Mumbai This is the second major financial scam to break out after the sensational Rs 114-billion fraud allegedly committed by billionaire jewellery designer Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, who is a promoter of Gitanjali group of companies.

Both fled the country before the Bank realised the depth of the alleged crime.