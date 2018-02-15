PNB's twitter handle harps on Virat Kohli, sidesteps Rs 114 bn fraud issue

-
ALSO READPNB scam: Will not spare anyone who was involved, says MD & CEO Sunil Mehta PNB may have to pay Rs 113 bn to banks in fraud involving Nirav: Report PNB Rs 114 bn fraud: How 2 bankers, Nirav Modi & his cohorts pulled it off PNB fraud case: ED searches Nirav Modi's residence, 11 other locations PNB names Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Gems in the mega Rs 114-bn fraud
-
Punjab National Bank's twitter account is keeping mum on its Twitter handle about the Rs 114 billion fraud that hit it. However, it has been running a 'PNB Digital quiz' and a game on predicting Virat Kohli's runs in the sixth ODI versus South Africa. After the fraud, that is worth a third of its market capitalisation now emerged on Wednesday, the bank's shares lost 17% in value, eroding about Rs 70 billion of investor wealth. A disgruntled account holder asked if the bank has gone to sleep after popping a few pills. Another quipped, ''Be the early birds not the one in the queue." Yet another angry Twitter user advised,"Replace your useless staff." Put your digital banking knowledge to test. Participate in #PNBDigiQuiz and stand a chance to win a voucher worth Rs. 500. Read the quiz rules here https://t.co/c49fJbzWos pic.twitter.com/smeJ4tuKYJ
Put your digital banking knowledge to test.
Participate in #PNBDigiQuiz and stand a chance to win a voucher worth Rs. 500. Read the quiz rules here https://t.co/c49fJbzWos pic.twitter.com/smeJ4tuKYJ— Punjab National Bank (@Indiapnb) February 15, 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU