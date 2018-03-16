PNB scam, Andhra protests lead to 10th straight day of Lok Sabha washout

The proceedings of the were disrupted for the 10th consecutive day on Friday as TDP, YSR Congress, and continued their noisy protests over various issues, including the banking scam and special status for Andhra Pradesh.

As soon as Speaker took up the Question Hour, members from these parties trooped into the Well holding placards.

While members from the TDP, YSR Congress, TRS, and were in the Well raising slogans and holding placards, MPs from the and Left were seen standing at their seats and shouting slogans.

As the protests continued, the House was adjourned till noon.

Earlier, three newly elected MPs - RJD's Sarfaraz Alam (Araria-Bihar) and SP members Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel (Phulpur-UP) and (Gorakhpur-UP) - took an oath.

The House also paid respect to three departed former members and noted physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking, who passed away recently. Tributes were also paid to nine CRPF personnel, who were killed in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh, on March 13.

Since March 5, when Parliament had reassembled for the budget session after recess, the has seen disruptions on a daily basis.

Amid noisy protests, the House had passed the Finance Bill and the appropriation bills on Wednesday without any discussion.