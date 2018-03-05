PNB scam: CBI arrests director of Gitanjali along with auditor, 2 employees

The (CBI) on Sunday arrested four more people in connection with the billion dollars Bank fraud case.

The investigation agency arrested an and two employees of Nirav Modi's Group of Companies and a of of Companies in the said case.

Manish K Bosamiya, then (operation) and Miten Anil Pandya, then Finance of Firestarter Diamond International Pvt Ltd., a Modi's diamond firm, were arrested for their alleged role in the preparation of applications for the fraudulent Letter of Understandings (LoUs) submitted to the PNB.

Sanjay Rambhia, the partner in a Mumbai's Chartered firm M/s Sampat and Mehta and Aniyath Shiv Raman Nair, then of M/s Gili Ltd. was also arrested in the same case.

Bank detected a 1.77 billion dollar scam in which Modi acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking from one of its branches for overseas credit from other Indian lenders.

The scam was started in 2011 and was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies.

Meanwhile, the PNB filed a second complaint with the on February 13.

The had received the complaint from the PNB on January 28 and a case was registered in the case on January 31.