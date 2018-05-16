PNB scam: CBI files chargesheet against Mehul Choksi, Gitanjanli group

-
The CBI on Wednesday filed its supplementary chargesheet against billionaire jeweller Mehul Choksi, his companies under Gitanjali Group in connection with over USD 2 billion scam in the Punjab National Bank.
In its chargesheet filed in the CBI special court, Mumbai, the agency has also charged 16 other entities, besides Choksi and his companies, on the charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
