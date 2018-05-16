JUST IN
PNB scam: CBI files chargesheet against Mehul Choksi, Gitanjanli group

The agency has also charged 16 other entities, besides Choksi and his companies.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mehul Choksi
The CBI on Wednesday filed its supplementary chargesheet against billionaire jeweller Mehul Choksi, his companies under Gitanjali Group in connection with over USD 2 billion scam in the Punjab National Bank.

In its chargesheet filed in the CBI special court, Mumbai, the agency has also charged 16 other entities, besides Choksi and his companies, on the charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Wed, May 16 2018. 15:52 IST

