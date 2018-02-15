JUST IN
ED seizes jewellery worth Rs 51 bn during searches in Nirav Modi case

PNB scam: CBI seals residence of Nirav Modi's wife

PNB detected a 1.77 billion dollars scam in which jeweller Nirav Modi acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking from one of its branches for overseas credit from other Indian lenders

ANI  |  Mumbai 

Nirav Modi
A view of Samudra Mahal Building which houses the residence of Nirav Modi | Photo: PTI, Mitesh Bhuvad

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sealed the residence of Ami Modi, wife of Nirav Modi in Mumbai's Worli in connection with Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case involving her husband and businessman Nirav Modi.

The CBI sealed her residence after conducting a raid on February 3 and 4.

The probe agency also seized 95 documents including import bills and applications.

As per the CBI sources, Ami, an American citizen, left India on January 6 while Nirav left on January 1, days before CBI issued a lookout circulars against all accused in the scam.

The CBI issued the circulars against all the accused on January 31.

The Punjab National Bank detected a 1.77 billion dollars scam in which jeweller Nirav Modi acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking from one of its branches for overseas credit from other Indian lenders.

The PNB has suspended 10 officers involved in this scam and referred the matter to CBI for investigation.

The scam was started in 2011 and was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies.

Meanwhile, the PNB filed a second complaint with the CBI on February 13.

The CBI had received the complaint from PNB on January 28 and a case was registered in the case on January 31.
First Published: Thu, February 15 2018. 19:13 IST

