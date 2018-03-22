PNB scam: Interpol seeks additional information on Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi

The Interpol has sought additional information from the about diamond traders and in connection with the over Rs 120 billion PNB scam, as part of the process to issue a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against them.

Official sources said the global police body asked the central probe agency why it wanted an arrest warrant against the duo.

They said the agency replied to the international police that the two are required for taking forward the criminal probe launched by it against them on money laundering charges, and not for a court trial.

While the agency had furnished these details in its application to the Interpol some time ago, the global body still had some queries, they said.

The agency had sought an Interpol warrant against the two diamond traders based on a Mumbai court-issued non-bailable warrants against them in a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A Red Corner Notice (RCN) is issued to seek the location and arrest of wanted persons for extradition or similar lawful action in a criminal case probe.

Once an RCN is issued, the Interpol seeks to arrest the person concerned in any part of the world and notifies that country to take his or her custody for further action at their end.

A special court in Mumbai had issued non-bailable warrants early this month on the request of the

The had earlier issued summonses to Modi and Choksi -- the key accused in the scam -- asking them to appear before it in Mumbai.

However, both of them expressed their inability to depose citing business engagements and that their passports were revoked by the government.

Both are accused of money laundering (under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act) in alleged connivance with some employees of the Punjab Bank (PNB) and have been stated by the probe agencies to have left India before criminal charges were pressed against them.