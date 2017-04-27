Poland backs India's bid for NSG membership, UNSC seat

Polish Prime Minister Sysdlo also appreciated India's growing influence & progress

on Thursday assured of its support to New Delhi's bid for membership in the elite (NSG) and a permanent seat in the expanded UN Security Council.



This was conveyed by Polish Prime Minister Beata Syzdlo to Vice President when the two leaders met in Warsaw to discuss issues of bilateral and mutual interests.



The two countries signed an agreement in the agriculture sector and agreed that there was much scope to increase cooperation in railway and defence sectors as well as in areas like food processing, solar energy, clean coal, treatment of solid waste.



The agreement was signed by Minister of State of Small Industries Giriraj Singh and Polish Agriculture Minister Krzystof Jurgiel in presence of Ansari and Syzdlo.



Ansari thanked Polish leadership for its support to India's bid for membership, Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) issue and a permanent seat in the expanded UN Security Council.



"We are happy to have Poland's support for India's claim for permanent membership of an expanded UN security council," Ansari said as he appreciated the support extended by to India's membership of the MTCR.



is a member of the 48-nation NSG, a group of nuclear supplier countries that seek to prevent proliferation by controlling the export of materials, equipment and technology that can be used to manufacture nuclear weapons.



"For past few decades, and relations are growing with a good pace. Today (Thursday) my talks with the prime minister of was very productive and we discussed entire gamuts of our relationships," said Ansari.



Ansari said there was much scope to increase the bilateral cooperation especially in areas like mining, agriculture, civil aviation, food processing, solar energy, clean coal and other fields. The two sides can also cooperate in railway and defence sectors, he added.



"As vibrant democracies, we also share views on the need to adopt a comprehensive and principled stance against the scourge of terrorism. We agree on the need for the early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism at the UN," the vice president said.



Ansari said that Indian cultural festivals would be organised in various cities of



Polish Prime Minister Sysdlo appreciated India's growing influence and the progress made by it.



"We can expand our trade relation in various sector. We hope to export apples to and increase our cooperation in the agriculture field," she said.



has close economic ties with Indian investments in amount to around $3 billion and Polish investments in are of about $600 million.



"Our cooperation will be mutually beneficial. We hope to expand our cooperation in the mining sector. We have rich experience in the mining sector in cutting-edge technology," the Polish prime minister said.



"We also hope to cooperate in civil aviation and defence sector," she said.

