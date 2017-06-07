Police complaint against Jet, IndiGo, SpiceJet pilots for WhatsApp text

Allegations over the use of "abusive language and obscene remarks" against officials of a government regulatory body on a 'Whatsapp' group landed 13 commercial pilots employed with leading domestic airlines in trouble on Tuesday.

According to Delhi Police, the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) filed a complaint against 34 pilots, of whom 13 were summoned for examining the veracity of allegations.

"We have received a complaint by and are examining the matter. No arrest has been made yet," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said adding that the questioning took place on Tuesday afternoon.

The 13 pilots, some of whom belonged to airlines like Airways, IndiGo, and GoAir, were let off after questioning. However, their mobile phones were being examined by a team of IT experts.

Apart from the original complaint, the is said to have also submitted to the officers at Lodhi Road police station a "screen shot" of the usage of objectionable, obscene language.

"The text used in the message was highly objectionable, unpardonable and obscene language was used against family members of officials," a senior official said.

"Unconditional apology has come from respective airline managements."

On their part, the airlines which employ these pilots have said that they are fully cooperating with the police over the examination of charges.

"We are looking into the charges and extending full cooperation to in this matter. Basis the findings of our internal enquiry, we will take appropriate action," a spokesperson for said.

Airways said: "The airline is extending its full cooperation to the authorities."

" Airways will take appropriate measures, where necessary, as per the company policy and in compliance with local law," a spokesperson for the airline said.