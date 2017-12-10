JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Muslims are being targeted; PM isn't talking about it: Owaisi
Business Standard

Police foil UN march, arrest JKLF chief Yasin Malik in Srinagar

Separatists called for march to UNMOGIP headquarters in Srinagar to highlight what they said were human rights violations in Kashmir

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Yasin Malik
Police detaining JKLF chairman Yasin Malik and other members of separatist groups who were staging a protest on World Human Rights Day, in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik was arrested in Srinagar on Sunday while leading a protest march.

Malik, who had gone underground for two days, emerged in uptown Maisuma locality leading a group of protesters and began walking towards the UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in the city.

Police arrested Malik and lodged him in the Kothibagh police station.

Separatists had called for a protest march to UNMOGIP headquarters in Srinagar to highlight what they said were human rights violations in Kashmir.

Restrictions have been placed in most areas of Srinagar to prevent the separatist-called march on Sunday, coinciding with World Human Rights Day.

Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Syed Ali Geelani, two other senior separatist leaders, have been put under house arrest to prevent their participation in the protest.
First Published: Sun, December 10 2017. 16:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements