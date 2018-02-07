Police forces short of 443,000 personnel: Government tells Rajya Sabha

-
As many as 443,000 posts are lying vacant in police forces in the country, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said as per the data compiled by the Bureau of Police Research and Development, as on January 1, 2017, 4,43,524 posts of police personnel were vacant in all states and union territories against the sanctioned strength of 19,89,295 posts. "Recruitment is continuous process.
So far as the shortage of police personnel is concerned, the vacancies in the service are caused to factors such as retirement, resignation, death, removal from service etc. "All these factors are recurring in nature," he said replying a written question.
