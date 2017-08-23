Police forms 20 teams to look into sighting of drone-like object at IGI

JUST IN
The DCP said that an FIR had been filed against unidentified persons

IANS  |  New Delhi 

File photo of police personnel at Delhi airport
Police have formed as many as 20 teams to look into the sighting of a drone-like object flying twice at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here on Sunday, leading to disruption in operations twice.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjay Bhatia told IANS that they had formed 20 teams of three police officers each, headed by Sub-Inspector level officers, to look into the matter.

"The teams are made of officers from south-west Delhi and airport police officers," Bhatia said.

The DCP said that an FIR had been filed against unidentified persons, adding that a similar incident had happened in 2015 as well.

"Till now we have not found any lead on the incident, but we're hopeful to nab the accused soon," he added.

