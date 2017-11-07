Police gun down six Naxal rebels in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district

police have gunned down six in a special operation launched against the left wing extremists in state’s restive Narayanpur district on Tuesday.



At least 450 security and police personnel arrived at Abhujmand- a stronghold of Naxalites- to carry out the special operation, called “Prahar-II”, that was launched in the seven Naxal-affected areas in district.



The special force constituted for the purpose included the state police, the (STF) and the district reserve group (DRG).“In Narayanpur district, the force had encounters, following which six were killed,” said D M Awasthi, special director general of police (anti-Naxal operations). Nine weapons were recovered after the encounters, said the police.The special operation against would continue until Wednesday. In other parts of Bastar, the elite battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had been involved.killed in the encounters have not been identified yet but the recovery of weapons stand testimony that they were hardcore, said Awasthi.So far, the Police has killed at least 63 this year.