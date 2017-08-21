Police search trains at New Delhi station after bomb threat

TRENDING ON BS
IANS  |  New Delhi 

The New Delhi Railway station authorities along with railway police are carrying out searches in all trains arriving and departing the station following a bomb call on Monday.

The call was received at 4.10 a.m. and said the bomb was placed inside one of the trains at the station, a senior railway official said.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with the dog squad was carrying out the searches, Northern Railway spokesperson Neeraj Sharma told IANS.

