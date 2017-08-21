Police search trains at New Delhi station after bomb threat

The station authorities along with police are carrying out searches in all trains arriving and departing the station following a bomb call on Monday.

The call was received at 4.10 a.m. and said the bomb was placed inside one of the trains at the station, a senior official said.

The Government Police (GRP) and the Protection Force (RPF) along with the dog squad was carrying out the searches, Northern spokesperson Neeraj Sharma told IANS.

The searches are still going on.