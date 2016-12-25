Police seize around three tons of suspected beef in Thane

Around three tons of suspected was on Sunday seized from two persons in Thane, police said.

"A tempo which was coming from Sangamner (in Ahmednagar district) was intercepted by activists of a right-wing outfit at Kharigoan octroi post in the wee hours. The tempo was escorted by four jeeps," an official of Kalwa police station said.

"On receiving the information, police reached the spot. Three tons of suspected has been seized and two persons including the tempo driver were arrested," he said.

A case under relevant sections of IPC and Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act was registered in this regard, police said, adding a probe was on.