Policemen to do away with British-era khaki; will don new 'cool' uniforms

Policemen out on duty under the scorching sun or pouring rain are set to shed their British-era and don weather-compliant uniforms.

The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), a department under the Union Home Ministry to work on subjects related to policing conducted a special 'sartorial' improvement project to devise a better 'khaki' for police men and women so that they feel comfortable while out on field.

After five years of research, Ahmedabad-based Institute of Design (NID) has come up with a new all-weather, visually appealing 'smart uniform' which will be standardised across all states, Union Territories, and central paramilitary forces.

"We are looking at creating a weather-compliant for the police personnel. We are consulting some specialist organisations in this regard. We will be contacting various state governments to adopt the new ones as police is a state subject. Similar changes in the texture of the central police forces will also be done," BPRD Additional Director General Parvez Hayat told PTI.

Nine prototypes of new uniforms have been developed, which include shirts, trousers, belts, berets (cap), insignia, shoes and jacket, apart from new rainwear and headgear for the law enforcers.

What makes these uniforms 'cool' and 'smart'?

NID has taken into account climate conditions in different parts of the country, altitude, working conditions and nature of duties.

The new uniform, designed to provide mobility and comfort, has shirts of a softer shade (beige) that offer a smart and clean look and provide effective visibility for the insignia, nameplate, badge, medals, ribbons, and epaulettes on the shoulders.

It also has 'police' inscribed on the back in two languages. The colour of the trousers has been changed to earthy brown.

So, for a troop working in icy heights like that of Kargil, he said, the texture and cloth material of his combat would be different from his colleague who is working in the plains or a hot-weather area.

BPRD Director (Training) Sundari Nanda said the project is aimed to create a more user-friendly 'khaki' for the cops so that they can easily accommodate their essential gadgets like a walkie-talkie, baton, whistle, handcuffs and other accoutrements while on work.



The present uniforms lack uniformity across the country; the basic fit and shades change from policeman to policeman and state to state, Director general BPR&D, which helped design the new uniform, Meera Borwankar told Times of India

The fabric of the shirts worn by cops is as thick as that of the trousers, making it inconvenient in hot weather, he added.

Moreover, there is not enough space to carry the required objects such as cellphones, batons, keys etc.