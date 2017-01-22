Policy on use of antibiotics exists only on paper in India: Monica Mahajan

Last week, a woman from Nevada in the United States died of a ‘superbug’ infection that was resistant to all antibiotics. In June last year, the patient had travelled to India for treatment, which is where she is believed to have contracted the infection. This is particularly alarming as such infections could be disastrous for health care parameters in the country. MONICA MAHAJAN, associate director for internal medicine at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, tells Manavi Kapur about the dangers over-prescription and wrong usage of antibiotics pose to such infections. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?