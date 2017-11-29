Politicians unable to 'inspire' people, yet to be role models: Andhra CM

Chief Minister on Wednesday remarked that political leaders were unable to "inspire" people, particularly the students, as they have not enhanced their values.



He rued politicians have not become role models yet.



"Our (political leaders) values have not enhanced, so we have not become role models yet. We are not able to inspire people, particularly the students. It will take more time," he observed in the state assembly.He was speaking on the issue of students suicides during a short discussion and made the remarks in response to a plea by floor leader P Kumar Raju that a committee of legislators be constituted to inspect colleges to prevent such incidents.The chief minister did not favour setting up such a panel of lawmakers."If we constitute such a committee, we may end up preventing them from studies. We will inspire students only when we do politics with values. We should work in that direction," Naidu said."Students have a feeling that Assembly is meant only for creating din. Not one student these days says he wants to become an MLA."They only want to become a police sub-inspector, teacher, IAS or IPS officer. They are simply laughing it off when we talk about politics. If we are exemplary, we will become role models for students," the veteran political leader noted.