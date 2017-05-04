Poll: 58% say they feel encouraged to invest in real estate thanks to RERA

Today's @bsindia poll:— Business Standard (@bsindia) May 3, 2017
With #RERA coming into force, do you now feel encouraged to invest in #RealEstate?
BS Web Team May 4, 2017 Last Updated at 12:39 IST
http://mybs.in/2UVe05b
Today's @bsindia poll:— Business Standard (@bsindia) May 3, 2017
With #RERA coming into force, do you now feel encouraged to invest in #RealEstate?
Today's @bsindia poll:— Business Standard (@bsindia) May 3, 2017
With #RERA coming into force, do you now feel encouraged to invest in #RealEstate?
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU