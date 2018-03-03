Poll results: BJP drubs Left in Tripura, gets call to join govt in Nagaland

Continuing its winning streak, the BJP on Saturday wrested Tripura, the last Left bastion, and received invitation to be part of the government in Nagaland, while Meghalaya elected a hung Assembly. The BJP, which was hitherto a marginal player in Tripura politics, having failed to clinch even a single seat in the state in the last polls, has already won a majority on its own, pocketing 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly. It was leading in three more seats. Elections were held in 59 seats in all three states due to different reasons despite them having 60-member assemblies. BJP ally, Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), won seven seats and was leading in one. ALSO READ: Poll Results LIVE: Hung Assembly in Meghalaya, Cong single largest party The CPI(M), which ruled Tripura for 25 years running, won 11 seats and its candidates were leading in five more. "It is a journey from no one to number one, from 'shoonya to shikhar' (zero to pinnacle)," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said addressing BJP workers at the newly built party headquarters in the capital. He described BJP chief Amit Shah as the "sculptor" of the party's victory march. ALSO READ: BJP's victories in Tripura, Nagaland endorsement of Modi's leadership: Shah Nagaland headed for a hung Assembly with no party or pre-poll alliance having a majority. However, the BJP received invitation from NPF leader and Chief Minister T R Zeliang to join the new government. The NPF looks all set to emerge as the single largest party having won 24 seats and leading in three. The BJP had parted ways with the NPF just ahead of the polls and joined hands with the newly launched NDPP of Neiphiu Rio. The BJP won nine seats and was leading in two. Its ally NDPP won 11 seats and was leading in four. Results and trends were available for 57 seats only. ALSO READ: Meghalaya poll results 2018: Outcome not on expected lines, says CM Sangma Zeliang said NPF continued to be a part of the North-East Democratic alliance led by the BJP and hoped the saffron party will form the new governemnt with it. "We have not parted with the alliance. I hope BJP will join our government. I will welcome it if they join us," he said.

The Congress, which was in power in Meghalaya since May 2009, failed to win a majority but emerged the single largest party with 21 seats. The Nationalist Party of Sharad Pawar has won one seat.

While the BJP could manage just two seats in Meghalaya, its North-East Democratic alliance partner People's Party won 19.

Smaller parties that have won 13 seats and three independents would play a decisive role in government formation.

ALSO READ: Tripura election results 2018: Left citadel crumbles in saffron storm Senior leader Kamal Nath, who was despatched to Shillong to explore ways of forming a government, said the party had necessary support of MLAs to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly.

" being the single largest party should be invited by the governor to form its government. We will prove our majority any time the governor asks," he told TV channels in Shillong.

"The BJP is out of the fray. We will ensure that people's will prevails," he said.