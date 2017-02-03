TRENDING ON BS
Police organise symposium on drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir

The Poonch Police spread message on drug abusers through the young generation

ANI  |  Poonch 

Poonch Police organise symposium on drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Police has organised a symposium on drug abuse to eradicate the use of narcotics from the society.

A large numbers of school students from different institution participated in the symposium.

"We have to work for a drug-free society. We are encouraging education and motivation. Taking all the stakeholders on board, we have organised a symposium. We will discuss ways to eradicate drug abuse," SSP, Poonch, JS Johar said.

Many speakers addressed the students to eradicate drugs from the society.

"The symposium focused on showcasing the harmful hazards of drugs in our bodies. These kinds of symposiums should be continuously organised to aware the drug addicts,' said a school student, who had participated in the symposium.

Police spread message on drug abusers through the young generation.

