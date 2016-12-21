Airlines don't dump waste mid-air, say experts

After the National Green Tribunal's (NGT's) directive to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), aviation experts clarified that do not dump from aircraft mid-air and poop falling from mid-air could be due to a leak. Aircraft cockpits do not have switches to drain toilet tanks and such leaks are highly unlikely in modern aircraft, they added.

Yet regulators around the world have been receiving complaints of mid-air dumping and the on Tuesday directed the to ask all the to not dispose mid-air. A bench headed by Chairperson Swatanter Kumar also asked the to impose a fine of Rs 50,000 on the airline, if any flight is found violating directions.

"In a Boeing 737NG or A320, for about 160 to 180 passengers there is between three and four toilets and the accumulated in the aircraft management system is disposed off after landing into a lavatory service truck that connects directly into the aircraft. It is technically unfathomable to dump ‘raw-aircraft-sewage’ mid-air in flight," said aviation consultant Mark Martin.

Modern aircraft have vacuum toilets and suction pumps drain the from the toilet to the toilet tank inside the plane.

In older aircraft (like older Boeing 737s, Airbus A300s or A310s) used a blue coloured liquid to flush toilet to the tanks. This system was prone to leakage and the leaked substance came to be described as blue ice.

Now modern aircraft toilets do not have the blue liquid and drainage is controlled through an electrical system which activates only when an aircraft is on ground. A leak is unlikely, even if the toilet service panel on an aircraft fuselage gives away for the same reason, a retired aircraft maintenance engineer said.

"In Boeing 787 and the Airbus A350 planes there is a treatment system that ensures that the aircraft at least ‘partially’ treats its sewage prior to release as most aircraft sewage includes paper and other non-biodegradable material," Martin said.

Questions are also being raised on how the order will be enforced. "Dumping of from mid-air is not possible. But, the question is how will the enforce the order. How will it ascertain if an aircraft dumped mid-air," said Shakti Lumba, retired operations head of IndiGo.

In 2011, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of New Zealand released a report after probing complaints of countryside homes being splattered with frozen waste. The samples were taken to check if there were traces of any chemical used to clean airline toilets. The report found that the splattering was not related to aircraft.