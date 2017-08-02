Poor appetite and food intake can raise serious threat for older adults

Inadequate nutrition poses a serious concern for older adults, finds a recent study.

Having a can shorten your life or reduce your quality of life.

Strategies to improve our appetites as we age include reducing portion size, increasing meal frequency, and using flavour enhancers. Until recently, however, these options have not proven to improve or quality of life for older people.

That's part of the reason why a team of researchers designed a study to examine the differences in among with varied appetite levels.

The researchers looked at data from 2,597 people between the ages of 70 and 79. Nearly 22 per cent of the people in the study described their appetite as "poor." The researchers interviewed the participants using a 108-item survey to estimate how much food they ate.

The researchers discovered that with poor appetites ate much less and dietary They also ate fewer solid foods, protein-rich foods, whole grains, fruits, and However, people with did eat/drink more dairy foods, fats, oils, sweets, and compared to who reported having very good appetites.

"The results of this study show several differences in food consumption among older, independent adults with various appetite levels," wrote the researchers in their study.

The team concluded that identifying the specific food preferences of with poor appetites could be helpful for learning how to help improve their appetite and the quality of their diets.

The study was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.