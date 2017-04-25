Port Blair may soon lose 'major port' tag due to lack of container traffic

Blair may soon "officially" lose the tag of a major port, granted to it seven years ago, as the central government is of the view that executing a big-size at that location is not feasible due to lack of

The had engaged a consultant to ascertain whether the declaration of Blair as a major would be a feasible option. According to a source, the consultant has advised the government against it as even a transshipment hub at the location would be unable to attract

Keeping these studies in mind, the government has decided to not have a major at Blair, the source said.

are the ones that handle large volumes of traffic, Blair does not qualify as one, an official said, however, he did not elaborate whether the government would scrap the June 2010 notification.

On June 1, 2010, under the Indian Ports Act, 1908, the central government had declared Blair as the 13th major in the country. The other are Kolkata (including Dock Complex at Haldia), Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Tuticorin, Cochin, New Mangalore, Mormugao, Jawaharlal Nehru, Mumbai, Kandla and Ennore.

It was also decided that the Blair would have territorial jurisdiction over 23 other ports in the state, including East Island Port, Mayabunder Port, Elphinston Harbour Rangat Port, Havelock Port, Neil Island Port, Chowra Port, Teressa and Nancowry Harbour

A committee, headed by the Joint Secretary (Ports), and Chairman, Tuticorin Trust and four other members, was constituted to identify the requirement of staff for Blair Trust and transfer of entire establishment of Management Board to the trust in consultation with the administration and Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works to the trust.

The chief secretary, administration, in addition to his own duties and responsibilities, was given the additional charge as the chairman, Blair Trust.

The chief administrator, Management Board, administration would hold additional charge as secretary, Blair Trust till the regular incumbent is appointed.

It was also decided to bifurcate Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works into Andaman Harbour works and Lakshadweep Harbour Works.

The Andaman Harbour Works was merged with Blair Trust and the Lakshadweep Harbour Works came under the direct control of the Ministry of Shipping, headed by the deputy chief engineer and with the status of subordinate office to the ministry.

As per the scenario study, conducted by the consultant of Sagarmala, cargo in Indian ports is expected to grow from 1 billion tonnes per annum in 2015-16 to 2.5 billion tonnes in 2024-25.

Out of this, the in existing is expected to grow from 606 million tonnes per annum in 2015-16 to 1.1 billion tonnes in the base case scenario and to 1.29 billion tonnes in the optimistic scenario in 2024-25.

The plans to increase the overall capacity from 1.67 billion tonnes per annum in 2015-16 to more than 3 billion tonnes in 2024-25 to handle the growing