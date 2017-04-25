Port Blair may soon lose 'major port' tag due to lack of container traffic

Port
Blair may soon "officially" lose the tag of a major port, granted to it seven years ago, as the central government is of the view that executing a big-size port
at that location is not feasible due to lack of container traffic.
The Ministry of Shipping
had engaged a consultant to ascertain whether the declaration of Port
Blair as a major port
would be a feasible option. According to a source, the consultant has advised the government against it as even a transshipment hub at the location would be unable to attract traffic.
Keeping these studies in mind, the government has decided to not have a major port
at Port
Blair, the source said.
Major ports
are the ones that handle large volumes of traffic, Port
Blair does not qualify as one, an official said, however, he did not elaborate whether the government would scrap the June 2010 notification.
On June 1, 2010, under the Indian Ports Act, 1908, the central government had declared Port
Blair as the 13th major port
in the country. The other major ports
are Kolkata (including Dock Complex at Haldia), Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Tuticorin, Cochin, New Mangalore, Mormugao, Jawaharlal Nehru, Mumbai, Kandla and Ennore.
It was also decided that the Port
Blair port
would have territorial jurisdiction over 23 other ports in the state, including East Island Port, Mayabunder Port, Elphinston Harbour Rangat Port, Havelock Port, Neil Island Port, Chowra Port, Teressa Port
and Nancowry Harbour Port.
A committee, headed by the Joint Secretary (Ports), Ministry of Shipping
and Chairman, Tuticorin Port
Trust and four other members, was constituted to identify the requirement of staff for Port
Blair Port
Trust and transfer of entire establishment of Port
Management Board to the trust in consultation with the Andaman & Nicobar
administration and Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works to the trust.
The chief secretary, Andaman & Nicobar
administration, in addition to his own duties and responsibilities, was given the additional charge as the chairman, Port
Blair Port
Trust.
The chief port
administrator, Port
Management Board, Andaman & Nicobar
administration would hold additional charge as secretary, Port
Blair Trust till the regular incumbent is appointed.
It was also decided to bifurcate Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works into Andaman Harbour works and Lakshadweep Harbour Works.
The Andaman Harbour Works was merged with Port
Blair Port
Trust and the Lakshadweep Harbour Works came under the direct control of the Ministry of Shipping, headed by the deputy chief engineer and with the status of subordinate office to the ministry.
As per the traffic
scenario study, conducted by the consultant of Sagarmala, cargo traffic
in Indian ports is expected to grow from 1 billion tonnes per annum in 2015-16 to 2.5 billion tonnes in 2024-25.
Out of this, the traffic
in existing major ports
is expected to grow from 606 million tonnes per annum in 2015-16 to 1.1 billion tonnes in the base case scenario and to 1.29 billion tonnes in the optimistic scenario in 2024-25.
The Ministry of Shipping
plans to increase the overall port
capacity from 1.67 billion tonnes per annum in 2015-16 to more than 3 billion tonnes in 2024-25 to handle the growing traffic.
