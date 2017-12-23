Post acquittal in 2G verdict, DMK gives grand reception to Raja, Kanimozhi

-
A grand reception was accorded to DMK leaders, Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi and former Union Telecom Minister A Raja, on their arrival at the airport on Saturday after their acquittal in the 2G spectrum allocation case.
DMK leader M.K. Stalin welcomed Kanimozhi and Raja at the airport.
A large number of DMK leaders and cadres were assembled at the airport to greet them. Folk artistes of varied disciplines performed at the airport as part of the welcome party.
Wading through the crowd, Kanimozhi and Raja assembled at a designated place and received shawls presented by the party cadre.
A senior airport official told IANS that the route leading to the departure terminal was clear and the DMK melee did not affect passengers entering the airport to catch a flight.
However, passengers landing at Chennai faced some problems and the police was requested to help them out, he added.
Similarly a large number of DMK cadre assembled outside party President M. Karunanidhi's house.
Tamil Nadu: DMK workers & supporters gather at Chennai Airport as Kanimozhi & A. Raja arrive, they were recently acquitted in the #2GScam case. pic.twitter.com/2vdLA3VdE4— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017
Chennai: Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi reaches father Karunanidhi's residence in Gopalapuram after being acquitted in #2GScam pic.twitter.com/RsTWasQOaF— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017
