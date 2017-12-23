Post acquittal in 2G verdict, DMK gives grand reception to Raja, Kanimozhi

A grand reception was accorded to leaders, Rajya Sabha member and former Union Telecom Minister A Raja, on their arrival at the airport on Saturday after their acquittal in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

leader M.K. Stalin welcomed and Raja at the airport.

A large number of leaders and cadres were assembled at the airport to greet them. Folk artistes of varied disciplines performed at the airport as part of the welcome party.

workers & supporters gather at Chennai Airport as & A. Raja arrive, they were recently acquitted in the case | ANI

Wading through the crowd, and Raja assembled at a designated place and received shawls presented by the party cadre.

A senior airport official told IANS that the route leading to the departure terminal was clear and the melee did not affect passengers entering the airport to catch a flight.

However, passengers landing at Chennai faced some problems and the police was requested to help them out, he added.

Similarly a large number of cadre assembled outside party President M. Karunanidhi's house.

