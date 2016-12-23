TRENDING ON BS
Post-demonetisation: 760 raids, Rs 505 cr seized, Rs 93 cr in new notes

More than Rs 3,590 cr of undisclosed income detected and 3589 notices issued: sources

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Police display cash seized in Rs 2,000 notes

Post-demonetisation, the Income Tax Department has made over 760 searches and seizures amounting to Rs 505 crores, out of which more than 93 crore was new currency.

According to I-T sources, more than Rs 3,590 crore of undisclosed income has been detected and 3589 notices have been issued.

During the searches, the I-T Department referred around 400 cases to Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.

Also, the I-T Department had made 215 references to the ED and 185 references to CBI.

Meanwhile, a raid is being carried out at the residence of businessman Rup Chand Prasad in Naya Bazar in Siliguri, West Bengal.

The Enforcement Directorate has also been carrying out searches and enquiry at various places in the wake of demonetisation.

