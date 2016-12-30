Post demonetisation Saibaba temple gets Rs 31.73 cr in donations

Apart from cash donations, the trust also received gold and silver ornaments

Apart from cash donations, the trust also received gold and silver ornaments

The Shri Sansthan Trust here has received donations of Rs 31.73 crore during the past 50 days post the government's move, an official said today.



These donations include Rs 4.53 crore in the scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes and Rs 3.80 crore in the new Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes denominations, said Sachin Tambe, one of the trustees of the Sansthan.



During the last 50 days, the Sansthan received Rs 18.96 crore in donation boxes, Rs 4.25 crore, including Rs 2.62 crore through credit/debit cards, at its various donation counters, Rs 3.96 crore through demand drafts, Rs 1.46 crore in donations online and Rs 35 lakh through money orders.



Apart from donations, the trust also received gold ornaments weighing nearly 2.90 kg worth around Rs 73 lakh and silver ornaments of 56 kg worth about Rs 18 lakh, he said.



The trust also earned Rs 3.18 crore from VIP devotees through 'darshan' and 'aarti' paid passes issued to them after November 8, Tambe said.



In the last financial year, the famous temple had received Rs 162 crore through donation boxes, which comes out to an average of Rs 44.38 lakh in a day.



However, after demonetisation, the Sansthan received an average Rs 37.92 lakh donation in a day, Tambe added.

Press Trust of India