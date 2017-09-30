JUST IN
Post Elphinstone stampede, Mumbai suburban stations to be inspected: Goyal

Earlier, the Western Railways stated a clarification that there was no structural damage in the FOB

ANI  |  Mumbai 

Passengers caught in a stampede at Elphinstone railway station's foot over bridge in Mumbai. Photo: PTI
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday assured that all the suburban stations in Mumbai will be inspected within a week.

Speaking to the media here, Goyal said, "Employees of Mumbai Railways have accepted my request to not celebrate Dussehra in the wake of the Mumbai Stampede incident. In the next seven days, all suburban stations will be inspected to identify vulnerable issues; we will speed up work on foot-over bridge (FOB)."

Earlier in the day, the Western Railways stated a clarification that there was no structural damage in the FOB (foot over bridge) which can be attributed to the stampede.

Western Railways in a statement asserted that there was overcrowding at the foot over bridge due to heavy rains and people panicked on rumours of foot over bridge collapsing.

Earlier today, 22 people were killed and over 39 seriously got injured in a rush-hour stampede at Mumbai's Elphinstone railway station's foot over bridge today.
