'Potentially hazardous asteroid' to safely fly past Earth on Feb 4: Nasa

An intermediate-sized asteroid, categorised as a "potentially hazardous asteroid", will make a close approach to on February 4, but has zero chances of colliding with our planet in over the next 100 years, said in a statement.

Discovered in January 2002, the 2002 AJ129 is somewhere between 0.3 miles (0.5 km) and 0.75 miles (1.2 km) across.

The will be no closer than 10 times the distance between and the moon (about 2.6 million miles, or 4.2 million km).

"We have been tracking this for over 14 years and know its orbit very accurately," said Paul Chodas, Manager of NASA's Center for Near- Object Studies at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in California.

"Our calculations indicate that 2002 AJ129 has no chance - zero - of colliding with on February 4 or any time over the next 100 years," Chodas added.

The asteroid's velocity at the time of closest approach, 76,000 mph (34 km per second), is higher than the majority of near- objects during an flyby.

The high flyby velocity is a result of the asteroid's orbit, which approaches very close to the Sun -- 11 million miles (18 million km), the statement said.

The 2002 AJ129 will make a close approach to on February 4, 2018 at 4.30 p.m.

EST.