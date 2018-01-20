JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Technology

Water storage level of country's over 91 major reservoirs goes down by 3%
Business Standard

'Potentially hazardous asteroid' to safely fly past Earth on Feb 4: Nasa

The asteroid 2002 AJ129 will make a close approach to earth on February 4, 2018 at 4.30 p.m. EST

IANS  |  Washington 

Asteroid
Asteroid | Representative Image

An intermediate-sized asteroid, categorised as a "potentially hazardous asteroid", will make a close approach to earth on February 4, but has zero chances of colliding with our planet in over the next 100 years, NASA said in a statement.

Discovered in January 2002, the asteroid 2002 AJ129 is somewhere between 0.3 miles (0.5 km) and 0.75 miles (1.2 km) across.

The asteroid will be no closer than 10 times the distance between earth and the moon (about 2.6 million miles, or 4.2 million km).

"We have been tracking this asteroid for over 14 years and know its orbit very accurately," said Paul Chodas, Manager of NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in California.

"Our calculations indicate that asteroid 2002 AJ129 has no chance - zero - of colliding with earth on February 4 or any time over the next 100 years," Chodas added.

The asteroid's velocity at the time of closest approach, 76,000 mph (34 km per second), is higher than the majority of near-earth objects during an earth flyby.

The high flyby velocity is a result of the asteroid's orbit, which approaches very close to the Sun -- 11 million miles (18 million km), the statement said.

The asteroid 2002 AJ129 will make a close approach to earth on February 4, 2018 at 4.30 p.m.

EST.
First Published: Sat, January 20 2018. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements