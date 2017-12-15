Power ministry suspends NTPC director Kulamani Biswal

-
ALSO READNTPC blast: Engineers demand safety audit of power plants NTPC boiler blast: 4 killed, 100 injured in Rae Bareli; workers panic NTPC Q2 PAT falls 2.3% to Rs 2,439 cr, misses estimates NTPC blast toll rises to 30, over 100 injured: top 10 developments NTPC net falls 2.3% on higher borrowing
-
State-owned power giant NTPC said today that its Director (Finance) Kulamani Biswal has been suspended by the power ministry.
Earlier this month, the CBI had booked Biswal, along with two others, in connection with a case pertaining to corruption, and had carried out search at his residence at Asian Games Village here.
"NTPC has been informed by Ministry of Power, Government of India vide order dated December 14, 2017 that the competent authority, in exercise of the powers conferred under NTPC Conduct Discipline and Appeal Rule 1977, has placed Kulamani Biswal, Director (Finance), NTPC under suspension with immediate effect," an NTPC statement to BSE said.
The CBI had registered an FIR against Biswal, BGR Mining and Infra Private Limited director Rohit Reddy Bathina and Prabhat Kumar.
It alleged that Biswal demanded from Bathina that he should arrange US dollars of about Rs 5 lakh to be spent by him during his trip abroad.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU