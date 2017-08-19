Practical, hands-on learning has held me in good stead until today: Goyal

I started working when I was in the 11th standard, just towards the …. (unintelligible) of my 11th standard when I was in Jai Hind, a sister college of HR. And I was planning to do engineering, by the way — same 3 Idiots story. A family full of engineers, you get good marks in the 10th standard, so you take admission in Jai Hind, because it’s the best college in science, start preparing, go to Aggarwal Classes, if any of you remember. So, I was a student at Aggarwal Classes, professor... I don’t know whether he is teaching maths. And, the typical routine, you ...