Ryan case: Bail for bus conductor, courts says no proof in Pradhyumn murder

The Gurugram District on Tuesday granted bail to bus conductor, Ashok, in the Pradhyumn case.

On Monday, Ashok's lawyer, Mohit Verma, had said that the (CBI) had not presented any evidence against his client.

Speaking to ANI, Verma said, "The has not been able to present any evidence against him (Ashok). Also, the has not matched".

Eight-year-old Pradhyumn was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit inside his school, Ryan International in Gurugram.

The incident sparked a public outcry after which Gurugram police arrested Ashok, alleging him of killing the second standard student.

But the premier investigation agency, which is now probing the matter, gave him a clean chit and held a senior student responsible for the

Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High has adjourned the hearing of the case on the bail plea of the school's owners until 4 pm today.

