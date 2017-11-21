Ryan case: Bail for bus conductor, courts says no proof in Pradhyumn murder

-
The Gurugram District Court on Tuesday granted bail to bus conductor, Ashok, in the Pradhyumn murder case.
On Monday, Ashok's lawyer, Mohit Verma, had said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had not presented any evidence against his client.
Speaking to ANI, Verma said, "The CBI has not been able to present any evidence against him (Ashok). Also, the DNA has not matched".
Eight-year-old Pradhyumn was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit inside his school, Ryan International in Gurugram.
The incident sparked a public outcry after which Gurugram police arrested Ashok, alleging him of killing the second standard student.
But the premier investigation agency, which is now probing the matter, gave him a clean chit and held a senior student responsible for the murder.
Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has adjourned the hearing of the case on the bail plea of the school's owners until 4 pm today.
