Pranab accepts RSS' Nagpur event invite, Sangh lauds his 'greatness'

The (RSS) on Tuesday said that it's the greatness of former and to accept their invitation to address their workers in

The invited Mukherjee to address their workers at headquarters in on June 7.

"This isn't surprising for those who know and understand the Sangh, because has always invited prominent people of the society in its programmes. This time, we invited Dr and it's his greatness that he has accepted our invitation," read a statement from

The former will address the Third Year Sangha Shiksha Varga (SSV), which is held at the annually in

"Dr Mohan Bhagwat, of RSS, will be the Every year, for 25 days workers from all over the country come to take the training of union work. This year, the class started May 14 and will conclude on June 7. In this, 709 volunteers are taking training from all the states," the statement further read.

Meanwhile, said that there should be no problem if the former visits RSS event.

"If former President joins, it is good. What is the problem if the former President visits RSS event. RSS is an organisation of the nation. There should not be any political untouchability in the country," Gadkari said.

Mukherjee served as the president of from 2012 to 2017. Prior to this, he held several cabinet berths ranging from the minister, in a political career that spanned for nearly six decades.

Earlier, while speaking to ANI, RSS ideologue said, "Former president Mukherjee's acceptance to attend RSS event in Nagpur (Maharashtra) sends a message to the country that on vital issues there should be dialogue and adversaries are not enemies. Questions raised on RSS- is being answered by his acceptance of the invitation."

Mahatma Gandhi, former president Zakir Husain, activist and commander-in- of the Indian Army, Kodandera M. Cariappa had previously been guests at various RSS events.