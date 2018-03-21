Prasad warns Facebook of action if it sways Indian electoral process

India warned social media platforms like of 'strong action' if any attempt was made by them to influence the country's electoral process through undesirable means.

Amid probe by US privacy watchdog over a potential breach of user confidentiality by Facebook, IT and Law Minister said the government fully supports freedom of press, speech and expression and is for exchange of ideas on social media.

But any attempt by social media sites, including Facebook, to influence India's electoral process through undesirable means will not be tolerated, he told reporters in Parliament House complex.

"If need be, strong action will be taken," he said.

The (FTC), an independent government body charged with insuring that companies abide by their own privacy policies, is looking at whether violated a 2011 consent decree after media reports alleged that it had handed the data of millions of users to a political consultancy.

Reports had alleged that used data mined from in the voter research it conducted for President Donald Trump during the 2016 elections campaign.

Prasad alleged that party had links with

"My question to party is whether to win elections, will depend on data manipulation and theft of data," he said. "What is the role of in social media profile of Rahul Gandhi," he asked.

He alleged that Cambridge Analytica, the agency roped in by to run their 2019 campaign and termed as their 'Brahmastra' in certain section of media, is accused of using bribes, sex workers to entrap politicians and stealing data from