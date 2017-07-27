Pratt engine issue delays Airbus plane deliveries to IndiGo, GoAir

The delivery schedule of planes of IndiGo and has got impacted due to bearing seal plate wearing and combustion chamber distress issues in the Pratt & Whitney engines of such aircraft that have already been delivered, the said today.



In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for also said that has experienced delay in deliveries of some aircraft fitted with CFM Leap engines by few days due to non- availability of engines at the facility.



While budget carriers IndiGo and have opted for PW engine-powered (new option) planes, national carrier has chosen the Leap IA26 engines from CFM.Vistara, a Tata-Singapore Airlines joint venture, is also one of the operators. It has selected CFM International's advanced LEAP-1A for the aircraft.The delivery of planes to started in the first quarter of 2016."Subsequently, operators have started facing problem on PW 1100G-JM engines fitted on these aircraft due to bearing seal plate wearing and combustion chamber distress," Sinha said in his reply.Further, he said IndiGo and has "confirmed that these issues have impacted the delivery of aircraft".The manufacturer (PW) has informed the Directorate General of (DGCA) about addressing bearing and combustion chamber distress, the minister said.IndiGo was the first Indian carrier to induct the latest single-aisle, fuel-efficient 320 in March 2016 after a delay of nearly three months.This was followed by GoAir, which took the first delivery of in June. also inducted the first such aircraft in the fleet in February, though the delivery was originally scheduled for January.In a separate written reply, Sinha said that "for the purpose of replacement of old A320 and growth, decided to induct 34 A320 family aircraft on lease".Thirteen of these aircraft have already been received and remaining deliveries will be completed by February 2019, he added.