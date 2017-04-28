Pravin Togadia wants 'carpet bombing' of Kashmir valley to stop militants

Pravin Togadia demands review of the Rs 80k crore special development package for Jammu and Kashmir

Pravin Togadia demands review of the Rs 80k crore special development package for Jammu and Kashmir

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader on Friday demanded that the government carry out "carpet bombing" in to stop the attacks on by



"After attacks on Army camps in Uri and Kupwara, our government should carry out in Kashmir Vally area to stop such attacks. The attacks on Army camps and the incidents of stone-pelting should be considered as a war and the government should carpet bomb these areas," Togadia said on the sidelines of an event here on the occasion of Lord Parshuram Jayanti.



Togadia, the international working president of VHP, urged the government to crack down on the who were "at war" with



He said hostility between the civilians and Army personnel was on the rise in Kashmir.



"It was time that we should not show any leniency and carpet bomb them, or else the enemy will spread to other states and talk of breaking the country into pieces," he said.



He demanded review of the Rs 80,000 crore special development package for Jammu and Kashmir, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.



"This money should be used for welfare of farmers in the country as the condition of farmers in several states is very bad. Farmers are holding protests seeking waiving of farm loans. They are committing suicide," Togadia said.

Press Trust of India