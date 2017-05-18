Pre-censorship is unncessary in a democracy: Delhi HC to AAP

The High Court told the government, today, regarding its policy on display of advertisements on auto rickshaws, that pre-censorship cannot exist in a democracy.

"In a democracy pre-censorship should not be done. What is the need for pre-censorship or prohibition of political advertisement? How can you do it? A citizen can be political," a bench of justices S Ravindra Bhat and Pratibha M Singh said.

It said if an advertisement appears to be communal or obscene, then the government needs to take action against the person as per the in existence.

The government, meanwhile, told the court that it is coming out with a new policy regarding display of advertisement on public service vehicles (PSVs), including auto rickshaws, and in that the prohibition against political ads would be removed.

It, however, said that pre-censorship was required. But the court did not agree.

The bench listed the matter for hearing on August 9 giving time to the government to place its policy before the court.

It was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by some auto unions against the then government's August 2014 policy on display of advertisements on PSVs, particularly the bar on political ads and the provision allowing pre-censorship.

The high court had in 2015 reserved its verdict in the matter, but had taken it up again last year as it wanted to know whether the government on its own would address the issues raised by the petitioners.

However, since July 2016, the government has been seeking more time on each date for placing its revised advertisement policy before the court.

The policy also stated that advertisements cannot be displayed without prior approval of municipal bodies and would be allowed only for vehicles which have installed GPS/GPRS systems. This has been challenged in the PIL.