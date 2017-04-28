Preeti Jain gets 3 years in jail for plotting to kill Madhur Bhandarkar

-
ALSO READBegum Jaan review: It's no 'Mandi', but an experience Supreme Court refuses bail to Asaram in rape case, orders new FIR Sheena murder case: Indrani moves out of jail for father's last rites Sheena Bora case: Indrani, Peter Mukerjea charged with murder, conspiracy Jain Irrigation to issue unsecured senior notes worth $200 mn
-
Bollywood starlet Preeti Jain was on Friday sentenced to three years in jail by a court here for plotting to murder filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar 12 years ago.
Besides Jain, special judge S M Bhosale also handed over the same punishment to Naresh Pardeshi and Shivram Das and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the trio.
The court acquitted two other accused in the case for want of evidence.
According to the prosecution, Jain had approached Pardeshi to kill Bhandarkar in 2005 and reportedly paid him Rs 75,000 for the job.
Pardeshi was an aide of underworld gangster Arun Gawli. A year before that, Jain had alleged rape by the director and filed a case against him.
The murder plot came to light when police received a tip off following which Jain began asking for her money as the task was not completed.
Police registered a case in September 2005 and arrested Pardesi. They later picked up Jain. Subsequently, Das, who helped Pardeshi arrange weapons and shooters, was also arrested.
Soon after the conviction today, Bhandarkar, without naming anybody, took to Twitter and said, "Some things are better left unsaid ! Some things are better left as they are. Life moves on, so have I.