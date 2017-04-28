TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Crime

2017 to be one of the hottest years: Study
Business Standard

Preeti Jain gets 3 years in jail for plotting to kill Madhur Bhandarkar

The court acquitted two other accused in the case for want of evidence

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Jail, Prison
Representative image Photo: Shutterstock

Bollywood starlet Preeti Jain was on Friday sentenced to three years in jail by a court here for plotting to murder filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar 12 years ago.

Besides Jain, special judge S M Bhosale also handed over the same punishment to Naresh Pardeshi and Shivram Das and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the trio.

The court acquitted two other accused in the case for want of evidence.

According to the prosecution, Jain had approached Pardeshi to kill Bhandarkar in 2005 and reportedly paid him Rs 75,000 for the job.

Pardeshi was an aide of underworld gangster Arun Gawli. A year before that, Jain had alleged rape by the director and filed a case against him.

The murder plot came to light when police received a tip off following which Jain began asking for her money as the task was not completed.

Police registered a case in September 2005 and arrested Pardesi. They later picked up Jain. Subsequently, Das, who helped Pardeshi arrange weapons and shooters, was also arrested.

Soon after the conviction today, Bhandarkar, without naming anybody, took to Twitter and said, "Some things are better left unsaid ! Some things are better left as they are. Life moves on, so have I.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Preeti Jain gets 3 years in jail for plotting to kill Madhur Bhandarkar

The court acquitted two other accused in the case for want of evidence

The court acquitted two other accused in the case for want of evidence Bollywood starlet Preeti Jain was on Friday sentenced to three years in jail by a court here for plotting to murder filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar 12 years ago.

Besides Jain, special judge S M Bhosale also handed over the same punishment to Naresh Pardeshi and Shivram Das and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the trio.

The court acquitted two other accused in the case for want of evidence.

According to the prosecution, Jain had approached Pardeshi to kill Bhandarkar in 2005 and reportedly paid him Rs 75,000 for the job.

Pardeshi was an aide of underworld gangster Arun Gawli. A year before that, Jain had alleged rape by the director and filed a case against him.

The murder plot came to light when police received a tip off following which Jain began asking for her money as the task was not completed.

Police registered a case in September 2005 and arrested Pardesi. They later picked up Jain. Subsequently, Das, who helped Pardeshi arrange weapons and shooters, was also arrested.

Soon after the conviction today, Bhandarkar, without naming anybody, took to Twitter and said, "Some things are better left unsaid ! Some things are better left as they are. Life moves on, so have I. image
Business Standard
177 22

Preeti Jain gets 3 years in jail for plotting to kill Madhur Bhandarkar

The court acquitted two other accused in the case for want of evidence

Bollywood starlet Preeti Jain was on Friday sentenced to three years in jail by a court here for plotting to murder filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar 12 years ago.

Besides Jain, special judge S M Bhosale also handed over the same punishment to Naresh Pardeshi and Shivram Das and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the trio.

The court acquitted two other accused in the case for want of evidence.

According to the prosecution, Jain had approached Pardeshi to kill Bhandarkar in 2005 and reportedly paid him Rs 75,000 for the job.

Pardeshi was an aide of underworld gangster Arun Gawli. A year before that, Jain had alleged rape by the director and filed a case against him.

The murder plot came to light when police received a tip off following which Jain began asking for her money as the task was not completed.

Police registered a case in September 2005 and arrested Pardesi. They later picked up Jain. Subsequently, Das, who helped Pardeshi arrange weapons and shooters, was also arrested.

Soon after the conviction today, Bhandarkar, without naming anybody, took to Twitter and said, "Some things are better left unsaid ! Some things are better left as they are. Life moves on, so have I.

image
Business Standard
177 22