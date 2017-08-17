Pregnant woman delivers in rickshaw after UP hospital turns her away

A pregnant woman in was allegedly asked to leave a in in the middle of the night by the staff, following which she gave birth to a boy in an e-rickshaw, the police said on Wednesday.



Munawar, who was in labour, was admitted the district woman's on the night of August 14 but was later asked to leave without being examined, SP (Rural) Vidya Sagar Mishra said.



While her husband was taking her in an e-rickshaw to another hospital, she gave birth to the boy in the vehicle. She was admitted to a private later, he said.Munawar's husband lodged a complaint with the police and demanded action against the hospital, Mishra said.A case was lodged in Police Station. The matter was being probed, he added.