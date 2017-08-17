TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Doklam row: China urges India to protect peace after Ladakh scuffle

Love jihad: Why not defend women's freedom now, Owaisi asks activists
Business Standard

Pregnant woman delivers in rickshaw after UP hospital turns her away

A case was lodged in Janapuri Police Station

Press Trust of India  |  Saharanpur 

health, hospital
Representative Image

A pregnant woman in Saharanpur was allegedly asked to leave a hospital in Saharanpur in the middle of the night by the staff, following which she gave birth to a boy in an e-rickshaw, the police said on Wednesday.

Munawar, who was in labour, was admitted the district woman's hospital on the night of August 14 but was later asked to leave without being examined, SP Saharanpur (Rural) Vidya Sagar Mishra said.


While her husband was taking her in an e-rickshaw to another hospital, she gave birth to the boy in the vehicle. She was admitted to a private hospital later, he said.

Munawar's husband lodged a complaint with the police and demanded action against the hospital, Mishra said.

A case was lodged in Janapuri Police Station. The matter was being probed, he added.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Rs 2 lakh health coverage @ Rs 8* per day
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%